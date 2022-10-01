Atwood & Palmer Inc. Sells 1,113 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. cut its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $6,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 12.6% during the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.3% during the first quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 7,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Bank OZK boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank OZK now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $112.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.98. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $112.38 and a 52-week high of $145.79. The company has a market capitalization of $38.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 249.60%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KMB shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.15.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.