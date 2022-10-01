Atwood & Palmer Inc. Purchases 825 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. owned 0.39% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 5,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 5,145 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BSJQ opened at $21.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.23. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.78 and a 1 year high of $25.77.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.