Atwood & Palmer Inc. Has $20.16 Million Position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 414,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,340 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF comprises 2.0% of Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $20,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $130,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNLA opened at $48.49 on Friday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a twelve month low of $48.47 and a twelve month high of $50.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.68 and a 200-day moving average of $48.76.

