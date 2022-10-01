Atwood & Palmer Inc. Has $2.05 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. decreased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,835 shares during the quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF were worth $2,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTXN. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 4th quarter worth $13,999,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the first quarter valued at $17,964,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 1,321.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 656,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,396,000 after buying an additional 610,515 shares during the period. J Arnold Wealth Management Co increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 933,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,155,000 after buying an additional 420,918 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 383.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 391,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,618,000 after buying an additional 310,843 shares during the period.

FTXN opened at $24.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.31. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 12 month low of $17.97 and a 12 month high of $31.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%.

