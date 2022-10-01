Atwood & Palmer Inc. Has $12.96 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 346,368 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,243 shares during the quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $12,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 38.4% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 67,350 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after buying an additional 18,685 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 5.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 487,358 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $18,232,000 after buying an additional 26,944 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.9% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,178,000 after purchasing an additional 10,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.5% in the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,916 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Stock Performance

INTC stock opened at $25.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $105.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $25.74 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.58.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. Intel’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Intel to $23.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, August 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.56.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

