Atwood & Palmer Inc. Boosts Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,472 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $10,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 442.9% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 31.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Stock Down 1.9 %

WMT stock opened at $129.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $132.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.67. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The company has a market cap of $352.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,233,401.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,522,030.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,233,401.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,522,030.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,156,499 shares of company stock worth $297,863,113. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $117.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.41.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

