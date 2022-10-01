Atwood & Palmer Inc. Acquires 1,144 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Hologic comprises 2.2% of Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Atwood & Palmer Inc. owned about 0.13% of Hologic worth $22,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,882,301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,141,919,000 after acquiring an additional 381,608 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,888,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,675,766,000 after acquiring an additional 532,526 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,426,634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $877,794,000 after acquiring an additional 94,561 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 29.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,424,059 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $263,039,000 after purchasing an additional 781,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,247,000. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hologic from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $64.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $61.57 and a one year high of $80.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.05.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. Hologic had a net margin of 28.93% and a return on equity of 37.48%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

