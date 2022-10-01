Atwater Malick LLC Purchases 7,190 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Atwater Malick LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,843 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,190 shares during the period. Comcast makes up approximately 1.8% of Atwater Malick LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 40.7% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,266 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after buying an additional 21,211 shares during the period. WC Walker & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.5% in the first quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 50,498 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.1% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,803 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Comcast by 38.4% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 167,887 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,860,000 after purchasing an additional 46,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Comcast by 1.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,590,939 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $542,688,000 after purchasing an additional 155,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA opened at $29.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.28 and a fifty-two week high of $57.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.42 and its 200 day moving average is $40.75.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.29%.

CMCSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Comcast to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Comcast from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.74.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

