Atwater Malick LLC Has $5.76 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Atwater Malick LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,333 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for 3.0% of Atwater Malick LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Walmart by 442.9% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on WMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.41.

Walmart Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $129.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.69 and its 200-day moving average is $135.67. The stock has a market cap of $352.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,233,401.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,522,030.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,156,499 shares of company stock worth $297,863,113. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

