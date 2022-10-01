ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) Short Interest Up 23.2% in September

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATSAF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 349,700 shares, an increase of 23.2% from the August 31st total of 283,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 233.1 days.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Price Performance

Shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,814. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.25. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 12 month low of $24.02 and a 12 month high of $42.17.

Get ATS Automation Tooling Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

About ATS Automation Tooling Systems

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.