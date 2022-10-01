Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 346,700 shares, a decline of 13.0% from the August 31st total of 398,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 866.8 days.
Atos Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of AEXAF stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $8.00. 500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,015. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.26. Atos has a twelve month low of $7.36 and a twelve month high of $53.80.
About Atos
