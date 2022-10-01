Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. Purchases 2,992 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 0.9% of Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 64,290,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,179,815,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477,042 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 35.2% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 22,717,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,047,979,000 after acquiring an additional 5,912,598 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 75.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,219,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $471,403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395,701 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.4% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,129,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $744,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yale University raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 49.6% in the first quarter. Yale University now owns 10,971,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637,900 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.49. The company had a trading volume of 14,585,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,602,586. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $36.21 and a 52 week high of $52.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.29.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.