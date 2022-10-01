Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. Has $11.04 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 220,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,717 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for about 4.8% of Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $11,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Cowa LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10,002.7% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,948,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after buying an additional 4,899,543 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 20,696,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083,429 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 67,118.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,073,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,026,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069,329 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 464.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,200,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 179.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,473,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230,761 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.36. The company had a trading volume of 5,382,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,221,447. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $43.99 and a 12-month high of $63.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.52 and its 200 day moving average is $52.07.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

