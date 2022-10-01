Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STIP. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $75,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,420,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,142. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $96.04 and a 12 month high of $107.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.06.

