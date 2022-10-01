Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) Sets New 52-Week Low at $124.95

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 124.95 ($1.51) and last traded at GBX 125.45 ($1.52), with a volume of 4521480 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 142.25 ($1.72).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AML. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($15.71) price objective on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,430 ($17.28) price objective on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.20) price objective on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 379.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 592.12. The stock has a market cap of £139.17 million and a PE ratio of -0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 366.81, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; sale of vehicles; servicing of vehicles; and brand and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

