Artemis Investment Management LLP Reduces Stock Holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lowered its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 504,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 133,254 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.47% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $35,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WAL. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 219.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at $1,948,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 587.0% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,414,000 after acquiring an additional 42,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestline Management LP bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth $3,444,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Alliance Bancorporation

In other news, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total value of $352,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 94,359 shares in the company, valued at $7,393,971.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Up 0.3 %

Several research analysts have recently commented on WAL shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $108.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.86.

NYSE:WAL traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.74. 652,341 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 738,034. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.40 and a 200 day moving average of $77.00. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $64.71 and a twelve month high of $124.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $628.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.26 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 40.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 15.64%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Further Reading

