Artemis Investment Management LLP Raises Stock Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 751,966 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 310,334 shares during the period. First Republic Bank makes up 1.1% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $108,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.0% during the second quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 75,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in First Republic Bank by 117.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 2,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FRC traded down $2.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $130.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 909,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $130.35 and a fifty-two week high of $222.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $153.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.15. The company has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.12.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 27.65%. First Republic Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.35%.

Several brokerages have commented on FRC. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $223.00 to $198.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on First Republic Bank to $145.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded First Republic Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $210.00 to $188.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.00.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

