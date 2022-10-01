Artemis Investment Management LLP Invests $34.30 Million in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,181,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,303,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.18% of Delta Air Lines at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,402,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $451,155,000 after buying an additional 2,423,615 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,284,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $129,968,000 after buying an additional 1,442,743 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,234,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,700,032,000 after buying an additional 1,267,578 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,726,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,114,000. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target (down from $53.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Melius initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Shares of DAL stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $28.06. 9,632,436 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,124,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 1.18. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.80 and a 1-year high of $46.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.10 and its 200 day moving average is $35.15.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business’s revenue was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.07) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $293,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,010 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,623.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

