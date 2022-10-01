Artemis Investment Management LLP Increases Position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,695,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229,040 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $54,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 82.7% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 59.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at WillScot Mobile Mini

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Erik Olsson sold 126,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $5,500,279.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 631,938 shares in the company, valued at $27,445,067.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $4,136,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,646,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,472,144.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Erik Olsson sold 126,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $5,500,279.21. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 631,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,445,067.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 230,742 shares of company stock worth $9,806,222 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WSC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSC traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,711,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,664,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.01, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.68. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $30.52 and a one year high of $43.71.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $581.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.32 million. Equities research analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

