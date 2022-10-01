Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $72.42 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 974,204 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,077 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $72,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 3.0% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,245 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 7.9% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,209 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at about $544,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEP traded down $1.11 on Friday, hitting $72.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 436,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,896. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.48. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $61.31 and a fifty-two week high of $88.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.86.

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $2.31. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 39.66%. The business had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.97) EPS. NextEra Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a $0.7625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

NEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised NextEra Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group set a $90.00 price objective on NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, June 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised NextEra Energy Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

