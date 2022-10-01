Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $50.02 Million Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 630.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 535,213 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 461,980 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $50,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMD. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth $32,000. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. KGI Securities raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 target price (up previously from $99.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.27.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 1.2 %

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $277,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 161,232 shares in the company, valued at $14,896,224.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,757,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $277,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,232 shares in the company, valued at $14,896,224.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 161,518 shares of company stock worth $15,378,613. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.36. The stock had a trading volume of 81,664,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,050,944. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.83 and a 12 month high of $164.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $102.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.63.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.