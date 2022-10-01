Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $50.02 Million Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 630.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 535,213 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 461,980 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $50,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMD. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth $32,000. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. KGI Securities raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 target price (up previously from $99.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.27.
Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.36. The stock had a trading volume of 81,664,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,050,944. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.83 and a 12 month high of $164.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $102.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.63.
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.
Featured Articles
