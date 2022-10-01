Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $39.86 Million Position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,266,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 377,803 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $39,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 39,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 14,189 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 57,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 4,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter worth about $296,000. 95.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Insider Transactions at Owens & Minor

In other Owens & Minor news, Director Robert J. Henkel bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.76 per share, for a total transaction of $31,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,520. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Owens & Minor Stock Down 4.1 %

A number of analysts recently commented on OMI shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Owens & Minor from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Owens & Minor from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

OMI stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.10. 728,513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 707,122. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.09 and a fifty-two week high of $49.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.53.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 1.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.