Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $176.34 Million Stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lowered its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 501,095 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 14,887 shares during the period. Pool accounts for 1.8% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 1.25% of Pool worth $176,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Pool by 143.8% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 78 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its holdings in Pool by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Pool by 241.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 82 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Pool by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Pool by 203.4% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 88 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Pool Stock Up 0.8 %

POOL stock traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $318.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 527,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $308.74 and a twelve month high of $582.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $351.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $383.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.88.

Pool Dividend Announcement

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $7.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.40 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Pool had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 68.34%. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 18.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on POOL shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Pool from $570.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Pool from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $398.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Pool from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Pool from $485.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $446.80.

Insider Transactions at Pool

In related news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.01, for a total value of $960,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,971.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

