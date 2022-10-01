Artemis Investment Management LLP Cuts Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Artemis Investment Management LLP decreased its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 523,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 90,714 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.66% of LPL Financial worth $96,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 250.0% in the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 2,511.1% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $241.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.83.
Insider Buying and Selling at LPL Financial
LPL Financial Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of LPL Financial stock traded up $2.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $218.48. 787,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 821,517. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $221.96 and its 200 day moving average is $199.78. The firm has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.94. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.65 and a 1 year high of $236.58.
LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.23. LPL Financial had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
LPL Financial Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 16.16%.
LPL Financial Company Profile
LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LPL Financial (LPLA)
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.