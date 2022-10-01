Arrow Exploration (LON:AXL) Trading Down 1.2%

Arrow Exploration Corp. (LON:AXL – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 15.03 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 15.07 ($0.18). Approximately 447,192 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 979,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.25 ($0.18).

The company has a market capitalization of £35.61 million and a PE ratio of 329.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 16.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.64.

Arrow Exploration Corp., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Western Canada. As of December 31, 2021, it holds interests in six oil blocks in Colombia that covers an area of approximately 227,005 net acres; and oil and natural gas leases in seven areas in Canada covering an area of approximately 254,003 net acres.

