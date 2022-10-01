Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Stock Price Down 10.7%

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Rating) shares traded down 10.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.08 and last traded at $6.12. 3,611 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 719,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.85.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Arqit Quantum in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARQQ. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Arqit Quantum by 3,268.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 190,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after buying an additional 184,622 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Arqit Quantum in the first quarter valued at $211,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its stake in Arqit Quantum by 44.0% in the first quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 216,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after buying an additional 66,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Arqit Quantum by 25.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 17,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Arqit Quantum during the first quarter valued at $28,153,000. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud that enables any device to download a lightweight software agent, which can create encryption keys in partnership with any other device. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

