Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Stock Price Down 10.7%

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Rating) shares traded down 10.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.08 and last traded at $6.12. 3,611 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 719,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.85.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Arqit Quantum in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.07.
Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud that enables any device to download a lightweight software agent, which can create encryption keys in partnership with any other device. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.
