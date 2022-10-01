Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.03 (OTCMKTS:AMNF)

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, September 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th.

Armanino Foods of Distinction Stock Performance

AMNF opened at $3.57 on Friday. Armanino Foods of Distinction has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $3.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.55 and its 200 day moving average is $3.50. The stock has a market cap of $114.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.39.

Get Armanino Foods of Distinction alerts:

Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.33 million for the quarter. Armanino Foods of Distinction had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 29.31%.

About Armanino Foods of Distinction

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc produces and markets frozen food products in the United States. The company offers gourmet beef, Italian style beef and pork, and smoked turkey meatballs; grated parmesan and 3 cheese blend cheese; and various pesto, such as basil, artichoke, cilantro, dried tomato and garlic, roasted garlic, roasted red bell pepper, and southwest chipotle.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Armanino Foods of Distinction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armanino Foods of Distinction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.