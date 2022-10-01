Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Downgraded by TheStreet to C+

TheStreet lowered shares of Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.17.
Armada Hoffler Properties Price Performance
AHH opened at $10.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $916.98 million, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.06 and a 200 day moving average of $13.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 12.11 and a current ratio of 12.11. Armada Hoffler Properties has a fifty-two week low of $10.04 and a fifty-two week high of $15.80.
Armada Hoffler Properties Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 158.33%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Armada Hoffler Properties
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the first quarter worth about $66,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 27.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the second quarter worth about $100,000. 68.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile
Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.
