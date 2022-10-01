Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 266,800 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the August 31st total of 223,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Argan Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE AGX traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,818. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.54. Argan has a one year low of $31.26 and a one year high of $46.24.

Get Argan alerts:

Argan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Argan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Argan

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AGX shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Argan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Argan from €104.00 ($106.12) to €87.00 ($88.78) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Argan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Argan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Argan by 390.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Argan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Argan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Argan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

About Argan

(Get Rating)

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Argan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.