Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RCUS shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $66.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $77.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Arcus Biosciences Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE RCUS opened at $26.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.29. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.85 and a beta of 0.75. Arcus Biosciences has a 12-month low of $16.74 and a 12-month high of $49.10.

Insider Transactions at Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences ( NYSE:RCUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.93). Arcus Biosciences had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $26.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will post -4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 12,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total value of $333,151.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 130,942 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,155.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 61.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,435,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,930 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,512,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,843,000 after buying an additional 85,778 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,912,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,464,000 after buying an additional 357,539 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,706,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,059,000 after buying an additional 7,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 295.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 974,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,685,000 after purchasing an additional 727,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

