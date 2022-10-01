Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Sells 5,220 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI reduced its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,840 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,220 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in V.F. were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in V.F. by 981.4% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 465 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the first quarter worth $34,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get V.F. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on VFC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on V.F. from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $50.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

V.F. Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $29.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.58. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $29.32 and a 52-week high of $78.91.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 8.45%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. V.F.’s payout ratio is presently 77.82%.

Insider Activity

In other V.F. news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.76 per share, with a total value of $268,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,374.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.44 per share, with a total value of $414,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,787,480.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.76 per share, for a total transaction of $268,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,374.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.