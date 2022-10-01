Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Sells 404 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lowered its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $4,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth $328,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,034,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 15,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

CBRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on CBRE Group to $95.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their target price on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com lowered CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on CBRE Group from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Shares of CBRE opened at $67.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.83. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.74 and a 12 month high of $111.00.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.72 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

