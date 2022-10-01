Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Lowers Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lessened its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the period. Estée Lauder Companies comprises about 2.1% of Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $9,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 194,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,031,000 after purchasing an additional 79,449 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 246,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,396,000 after purchasing an additional 37,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $409,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total value of $1,299,132.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,498,672.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total transaction of $1,299,132.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,498,672.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total value of $5,282,209.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,301,423.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,727 shares of company stock valued at $10,591,510. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EL stock opened at $215.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $256.38. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.85 and a twelve month high of $374.20. The firm has a market cap of $77.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.99.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 13.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.81%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $298.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $342.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $313.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $325.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $270.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.39.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

