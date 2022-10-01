Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Lowers Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI cut its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,896,000 after acquiring an additional 9,047 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 48,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,979,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 854.5% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,871,000 after acquiring an additional 26,891 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth about $477,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. 91.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $170.53 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.05 and a twelve month high of $231.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $189.47 and its 200 day moving average is $188.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.84.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.11. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The company had revenue of $746.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 19.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.18.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In other news, EVP Kathy Card Beckles sold 429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total transaction of $85,838.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,949.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kathy Card Beckles sold 429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total transaction of $85,838.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,949.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total value of $179,223.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,503,938.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,648 shares of company stock valued at $933,186 in the last 90 days. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verisk Analytics Profile

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.