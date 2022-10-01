Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Lowers Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI cut its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,248 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 6,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Bank NA boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 6,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Vertical Research cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Stanley Black & Decker to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $143.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.33.

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $75.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.67. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.13 and a 52-week high of $199.20.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.35). Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.78%.

In related news, Director Robert J. Manning bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,565,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,565,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert J. Manning acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.50 per share, with a total value of $2,565,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,565,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrea J. Ayers purchased 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $95.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,483,195.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,483,195. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

