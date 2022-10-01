Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Increases Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 413.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,250 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Assurant were worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AIZ. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assurant in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 353.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 197.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Assurant by 453.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in Assurant during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AIZ stock opened at $145.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $160.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.84. Assurant, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.18 and a 1-year high of $194.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.55.

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.23). Assurant had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 11.80%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.99 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.26%.

AIZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded Assurant from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

