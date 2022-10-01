Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Has $6.68 Million Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI reduced its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 911 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals comprises about 1.5% of Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $6,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APD. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 13.4% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.8% in the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 57.7% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $321.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of APD opened at $232.73 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.24 and a 52-week high of $316.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $252.13 and its 200-day moving average is $244.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $51.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.79.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

