Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Has $1.03 Million Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 117.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,218 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMGN. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 51.1% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on AMGN. TheStreet upgraded Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com cut Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.64.

Amgen Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $225.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The stock has a market cap of $120.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.25. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $258.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,816. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

