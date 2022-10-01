Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Buys 1,971 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $164.92 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.78 and a 12-month high of $244.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $184.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.32.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

