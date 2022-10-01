Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Acquires 2,310 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $5,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADP. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,637,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,653,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,852 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,689,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,522,047,000 after purchasing an additional 461,438 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,393,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,227,160,000 after purchasing an additional 779,457 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,839,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $873,639,000 after purchasing an additional 364,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,524,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $574,519,000 after purchasing an additional 712,165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADP. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.85.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $226.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.26 and a 12 month high of $261.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $242.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.56. The company has a market cap of $93.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 66.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 59.34%.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,692.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $8,945,492.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,426 shares in the company, valued at $10,571,166.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 107,349 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,129. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

