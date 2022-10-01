ARC Governance Hits 24 Hour Volume of $9,888.00 (ARCX)

ARC Governance (ARCX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. Over the last week, ARC Governance has traded down 18.7% against the dollar. ARC Governance has a market cap of $3.85 million and approximately $9,888.00 worth of ARC Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ARC Governance coin can now be bought for about $0.0405 or 0.00000209 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010950 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About ARC Governance

ARC Governance’s launch date was May 8th, 2021. ARC Governance’s total supply is 95,067,444 coins. ARC Governance’s official Twitter account is @arcxmoney and its Facebook page is accessible here. ARC Governance’s official website is arcx.money.

Buying and Selling ARC Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “ARCx is a decentralized scoring protocol that powers on-chain identity and credit-score based borrowing (launching Q2 2022). After claiming a Passport, users are incentivised to improve their on-chain reputation through maximising their Scores across multiple “games” so they can be rewarded with various benefits.DiscordDocs”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARC Governance directly using US dollars.

