Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Price Target Raised to $38.00

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Aramark from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aramark currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.67.

Shares of ARMK stock opened at $31.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.25. Aramark has a one year low of $28.74 and a one year high of $39.95. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.67.

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Aramark had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.13%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aramark by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,052,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,773,000 after purchasing an additional 148,811 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Aramark by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,340,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aramark by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,897,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,358,000 after purchasing an additional 198,530 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Aramark by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 7,673,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,534,000 after purchasing an additional 117,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aramark by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,303,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,061,000 after purchasing an additional 344,950 shares in the last quarter.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

