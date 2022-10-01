Andrea Electronics (OTCMKTS:ANDR) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.03

Andrea Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ANDR – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.03 and traded as low as $0.03. Andrea Electronics shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 29,951 shares.
Andrea Electronics Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.03.
About Andrea Electronics
Andrea Electronics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures digital microphone products and noise reduction software that facilitate natural language and human/machine interfaces for the computer and business enterprise markets. It develops digital signal processing (DSP) products and technologies for the voice, speech, and natural language interface markets.
