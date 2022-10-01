Andrea Electronics (OTCMKTS:ANDR) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.03

Andrea Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ANDR – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.03 and traded as low as $0.03. Andrea Electronics shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 29,951 shares.

Andrea Electronics Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.03.

About Andrea Electronics

(Get Rating)

Andrea Electronics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures digital microphone products and noise reduction software that facilitate natural language and human/machine interfaces for the computer and business enterprise markets. It develops digital signal processing (DSP) products and technologies for the voice, speech, and natural language interface markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Andrea Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andrea Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.