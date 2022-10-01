Andean Precious Metals (OTC:ANPMF) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Andean Precious Metals Corp. (OTC:ANPMF – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as 0.53 and last traded at 0.56. 33,400 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 26,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Andean Precious Metals from C$1.50 to C$1.45 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Andean Precious Metals Trading Up 1.6 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is 0.73.

About Andean Precious Metals

Andean Precious Metals Corp. operates as a silver producer that owns and operates the San Bartolomé project in Bolivia. It is also exploring its San Pablo and Rio Blanco gold projects located in Bolivia and Latin America. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada. Andean Precious Metals Corp. is a subsidiary of PMB Partners LP.

