Analyzing 3M (NYSE:MMM) & NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE)

3M (NYSE:MMM) and NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.9% of 3M shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.2% of NeuroPace shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of 3M shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of NeuroPace shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares 3M and NeuroPace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 3M 11.83% 39.11% 12.24% NeuroPace -100.04% -63.38% -32.87%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 3M $35.36 billion 1.78 $5.92 billion $7.16 15.43 NeuroPace $45.18 million 2.06 -$36.08 million ($1.77) -2.12

This table compares 3M and NeuroPace’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

3M has higher revenue and earnings than NeuroPace. NeuroPace is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 3M, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for 3M and NeuroPace, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 3M 3 9 1 0 1.85 NeuroPace 1 1 2 0 2.25

3M currently has a consensus price target of $147.43, suggesting a potential upside of 33.42%. NeuroPace has a consensus price target of $9.88, suggesting a potential upside of 163.33%. Given NeuroPace’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NeuroPace is more favorable than 3M.

Volatility & Risk

3M has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeuroPace has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles. The Transportation and Electronics segment provides ceramic solutions; attachment tapes, films, sound, and temperature management for transportation vehicles; premium large format graphic films for advertising and fleet signage; light management films and electronics assembly solutions; packaging and interconnection solutions; and reflective signage for highway, and vehicle safety. The Healthcare segment offers food safety indicator solutions; health care procedure coding and reimbursement software; skin, wound care, and infection prevention products and solutions; dentistry and orthodontia solutions; and filtration and purification systems. The Consumer segment provides consumer bandages, braces, supports and consumer respirators; cleaning products for the home; retail abrasives, paint accessories, car care DIY products, picture hanging, and consumer air quality solutions; and stationery products. It offers its products through e-commerce and traditional wholesalers, retailers, jobbers, distributors, and dealers. The company was founded in 1902 and is based in St. Paul, Minnesota.

About NeuroPace

NeuroPace, Inc. operates as a medical device company in the United States. It develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. The company's RNS system also records continuous brain activity data; and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely. It sells its products to hospital facilities for initial RNS system implant procedures and for replacement procedures. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

