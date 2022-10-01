Analysts Set Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) PT at $276.00

Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $276.00.

RGEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $213.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Repligen from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Repligen

In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 24,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $4,960,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 194,667 shares in the company, valued at $38,933,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 4,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.32, for a total value of $1,230,908.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,900,746.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 24,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $4,960,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,667 shares in the company, valued at $38,933,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,874 shares of company stock worth $15,730,928 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Repligen

Repligen Stock Performance

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Repligen by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Repligen by 1,629.1% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,361,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $525,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $187.11 on Friday. Repligen has a 52 week low of $137.21 and a 52 week high of $306.98. The company has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 67.55, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $222.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.19.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $207.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.06 million. Repligen had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Repligen will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Repligen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Recommended Stories

