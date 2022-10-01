Analysts Set Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Price Target at $48.38

Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.83.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LVS shares. UBS Group set a $42.00 price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LVS. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter valued at $599,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter valued at $3,280,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 111.2% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,577 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 7,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 25,816 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.84% of the company’s stock.

LVS stock opened at $37.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.17. Las Vegas Sands has a 52-week low of $28.88 and a 52-week high of $48.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.40 million. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 45.39% and a negative return on equity of 31.93%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

