Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 38.4% in the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 117.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 4,218 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 103.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 25,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,144,000 after acquiring an additional 12,868 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,299,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 87,842 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,372,000 after acquiring an additional 23,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amgen Stock Performance

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMGN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.64.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $225.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $241.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.25. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $258.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.38 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 65.76%.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.