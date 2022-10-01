Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,046,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,258,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,929 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,329,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,445,110,000 after purchasing an additional 668,036 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,504,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,376,579,000 after purchasing an additional 357,413 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,819,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,132,778,000 after purchasing an additional 94,565 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,660,218 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,273,380,000 after purchasing an additional 453,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

Amgen stock opened at $225.40 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $258.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $241.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.25.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 65.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet raised Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.64.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.