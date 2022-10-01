AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) is Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s 2nd Largest Position

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID cut its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 499,255 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,344 shares during the quarter. AMETEK makes up approximately 4.2% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID owned about 0.22% of AMETEK worth $54,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in AMETEK by 16.6% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 26,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares in the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the second quarter valued at about $587,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 4.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 226.7% during the second quarter. Toews Corp ADV now owns 9,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 12.8% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 18,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMETEK stock opened at $113.41 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.17 and a 12 month high of $148.07. The firm has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.76.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.72%.

AME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on AMETEK to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMETEK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.56.

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total value of $383,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,304,420. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total value of $380,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,828,694.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total value of $383,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,304,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

